Florida COVID update for Saturday: 6,906 cases, 50 deaths as positivity percentages rise

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,906 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two days over 7,000. The state also announced 50 deaths and, of these, 46 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,118,713 coronavirus cases and 34,676 deaths. Among those who died, 34,014 were residents and 662 nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 98,229 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.51% to 6.94%.

More than 4.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,575 new cases and 15 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 459,493 cases and 5,969 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 7.15% to 7.2% The 14-day average was 6.86% in Friday’s New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 822 cases and four new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 222,445 cases and 2,721 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 6.77% to 7.15%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 434 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 135,758 cases and 2,692 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.84% to 5.94%.

▪ Monroe County added 30 new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,630 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.29% to 9.64%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:02 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,016 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 543; Broward, 426; Palm Beach, 194; and Monroe, two, the agency said.