Florida COVID update for Saturday: 4,690 new cases, 98 deaths. Positivity dips below 5%

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 4,690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 107 total new deaths. Of those who died, 98 were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,940,897 coronavirus cases and 32,200 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,620 were residents and 580 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 95,406 residents tested on Friday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5.12% to 4.91% — bringing the number below the coveted 5% mark, albeit this is for one day’s report.

Two counties — Palm Beach and Monroe — also dipped under 5% in Saturday’s report.

About 1.9 million Floridians have completed the vaccination series as more sites open and more people become eligible to receive either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 964 new cases and 24 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 418,411 cases and 5,554 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 5.82% to 5.33%.

▪ Broward County added 608 cases and 17 deaths, moving its totals to 198,995 cases and 2,455 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 6.28% to 5.63%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 324 new cases and reduced the number of deaths by two, without explaining the change. The numbers bring the county’s cumulative count to 123,033 cases and 2,508 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 5.29% to 4.44%

▪ Monroe County added 17 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,975 cases and 46 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 6.08% to 3.38%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patient hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,352 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 551; Broward, 481; Palm Beach, 263; and Monroe, nine, the agency said.

This report will be updated.