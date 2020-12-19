Miami-Dade tops 2,000 new COVID cases for the 11th day in a row as state adds 11,682

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 11,682 additional cases of COVID-19 after two days in which the state’s single-day case count topped 13,000, reflecting numbers seen in mid-July.

The state now has 1,193,165 confirmed novel coronavirus cases. Also, 72 resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 20,473.

The state also reported two new non-resident deaths to bring the cumulative non-resident toll to 291.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,382 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. This is the eleventh day in a row that Miami-Dade has reported more than 2,000 cases.

The county now has 272,098 confirmed cases and 4,050 deaths, making Miami-Dade the fourth-highest county in the country in COVID-19 cases, after Los Angeles, Cook (Chicago) and Maricopa (Phoenix) counties, according to Johns Hopkins national database of COVID-19 cases per county.

The percent positivity for new cases in the county decreased a hair from 8.16% to 8.11%.

▪ Broward County reported 1,064 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. This is the fourth consecutive day to top 1,000 coronavirus cases in Broward. The county’s known total is now at 126,402 cases and 1,768 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 7.25% to 7.05%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 571 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county has 76,143 confirmed cases and 1,816 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases decreased from 7.33% to 6.91%.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 27 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,996 cases and 32 deaths. The percent positivity for new cases increased from 8.62% to 10.25%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 5,117 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at mid-August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Saturday’s hospitalizations, 939 were in Miami-Dade, 517 in Broward, 270 in Palm Beach and three in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 59,851 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 137,515 people tested on Friday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) decreased from 8.75% to 8.33%.