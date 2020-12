Coronavirus Hialeah to give free gift cards to help buy groceries during COVID December 16, 2020 08:24 AM

The city of Hialeah says it plans to give out $250 gift cards for Fresco y Más and Sedano’s Supermarket to help residents who are tight on money during the pandemic. About 5,000 families are expected to be helped, said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.