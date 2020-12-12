Florida adds 10,577 new COVID cases as Miami-Dade tops 2,000 daily cases yet again

Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 10,577 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday and 79 deaths.

Saturday makes six of the last 10 days with new case totals at 10,000 or above. Thursday and Friday’s highs over 11,000 apiece were the most since July.

Florida also added one more non-resident death to bring that toll to 264. The state’s pandemic totals now reach 1,116,973 cases, 19,785 resident deaths and factoring in the non-residents’ figure that makes it 20,049 total deaths so far.

Miami-Dade has added more than 2,000 new daily cases 10 times since December began.

Florida’s total case count is the third highest in the country, after California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,059 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the known total to 255,462, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county also added six deaths to bring the toll to 3,965. The single day positive test rate for new cases increased from 7.91% to 8.17%.

▪ Broward County reported 917 more confirmed cases and two new deaths. Broward now has a known total of 119,429 cases and 1,730 deaths, according to the health department. The single-day positive test rate increased from 6.37% to 6.86%.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 556 additional confirmed cases and no new deaths, the health department said. The county now has 72,247 confirmed cases and holds at 1,766 deaths. The single-day positive test rate decreased from 7.85% to 6.31%.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 27 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,797 cases and 28 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased from 5.81% to 9.96%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, there were 4,490 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is approaching early August, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Saturday’s hospitalizations, 801 were in Miami-Dade, 442 in Broward, 276 in Palm Beach and six in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 57,986 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

COVID-19 Testing in Florida

Testing in Florida has seen steady growth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Testing, like hospitalizations, helps officials determine the virus’ progress and plays a role in deciding whether it is safe to lift stay-at-home orders and loosen restrictions.

Epidemiologists use the testing data to create a positivity rate. The rate helps them determine if a rise in cases is because of an increase in testing or whether there’s increased transmission of the virus in the community.

On Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 132,615 residents tested on Friday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) was 7.89%.