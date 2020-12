Coronavirus ‘We are up against the wall.’ Mayor Levine Cava pleads for communities to help bring COVID-19 cases down December 04, 2020 01:57 PM

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava warns the South Florida community about the rise in COVID-19 cases and the pleads for people to follow CDC guidelines, during a virtual press conference on Friday, December 4, 2020.