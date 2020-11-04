Florida adds 4,423 coronavirus cases as percent positivity increases statewide

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 4,423 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 821,123. Also, 32 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,922.

No new non-resident deaths were announced, leaving the non-resident toll at 209.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Florida reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported the results of 61,931 people tested on Tuesday. The positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 7.55% to 7.75%.

If retests are included — people who have tested positive once and are being tested for a second time — the positivity rate increased from 8.92% to 9.33%, according to the report.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 696 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total confirmed cases to 189,332, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county’s death toll was also reduced by five, leaving it at 3,670 deaths. It was not immediately clear why this reduction occurred.

▪ Broward County reported 422 additional confirmed cases of the disease and two new deaths. The county now has a known total of 88,381 cases and 1,534 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 291 additional confirmed cases and five new deaths. The county now has 53,802 confirmed cases and 1,604 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 25 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,426 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.