Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 20

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

4 people showed up to vote in Fort Lauderdale without masks. Here’s what happened next

11:12 a.m.: Police responded to an early voting site in Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a poll worker told four voters they couldn’t vote without masks. But after police consulted with Broward County Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci, the voters were allowed back into the polling place to cast their ballots, still without masks on.

At around 12:45 p.m. at Coral Ridge Mall, police were called after a dispute between a poll worker and the group of maskless voters — one man and three women — according to a police report. Initially, police escorted them outside, where the voters claimed they had medical conditions that prevented them from wearing masks and “insisted they were allowed to vote.”

Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 curfew returns, pending court hearing

10:15 a.m.: The ongoing fight between Miami-Dade nightlife, especially strip-bar nightlife, and the county government over its COVID-19 curfew took a small swing to the county Monday. An appeals court ruling dropped the curfew curtain again.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the decision came down too late Monday for enforcement so the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew starts again Tuesday night.

CATCH UP TO START THE DAY

10 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Tuesday begins.

▪ COVID-19 death toll hits 16,000 for Florida residents as state reports 1,707 new cases

▪ Do I need to wear a mask to vote? Here are early voting safety rules in South Florida

▪ How safe is it to vote in person during the pandemic in South Florida? Here’s what experts say