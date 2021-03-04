Her religion forbids Saturday work. A lawsuit says a Sunny Isles hotel fired her for that

A religious discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC says a Sunny Isles Beach hotel ordered an employee to work on Saturday in violation of her beliefs, then fired her when she wouldn’t do so.

The suit says Solé Miami had accommodated Julienne Claude for 10 months before she was told, “If you are unable to work on Saturdays, your place is not here.”

Noble House Sole, owners of the hotel at 17315 Collins Ave., is represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson’s Andrew Gordon and Daniel Gonzalez.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” Gordon said.

Working on the Sabbath

The lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says when Solé Miami hired Claude as a room attendant in January 2018, the hotel knew she held Seventh-Day Adventist beliefs, which include not working on Saturdays.

Seventh-Day Adventists belong to a Christian denomination that believes Saturday is the Sabbath, “a wonderful gift that gives us time to recharge and reminds us of a loving, creative God,“ the denomination’s website states in a discussion of the day.

Claude didn’t work Saturdays at the hotel from January through November. But, the lawsuit says, a change in the director of housekeeping in October or November brought the request during a staff meeting that Claude work Saturdays, starting in December. Claude told the new manager that would violate her religious beliefs.

The lawsuit says she was scheduled to work on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, anyway.

“Ms. Claude reminded Solé Miami that she could not work due to her religion, but the Director of Housekeeping said she ‘didn’t want to hear it,’” the lawsuit says. “Similarly, the Front Desk Manager told Ms. Claude, ‘If you are unable to work on Saturdays, your place is not here.’”

Claude didn’t come to work on Dec. 1. The lawsuit says when she came to work on Sunday, Dec. 2, she was sent home.

On Monday, Dec. 3, the lawsuit says, she was fired for not coming to work on Dec. 1 and escorted from the Solé Miami.