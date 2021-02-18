A South Florida A/C company violated pay laws, shorting workers $20,000, U.S. says

A Dania Beach air conditioning company wasn’t cool with paying workers earned overtime pay and owed them $20,457, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

Fuss Free AC paid that money to 18 employees, an average of $1,136.50 per worker.

Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators said they found that Fuss Free violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by:

▪ Not maintaining payroll records despite having employees who were paid by the hour.

▪ Not paying those hourly employees overtime when it was earned.

▪ Paying two employees “flat weekly salaries regardless of the number of hours they actually worked. By doing so, the employer failed to pay overtime as the law requires when the employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.”

Fuss Free was registered with the state in 2012 by Dominqiue Dickerson, who is still listed as its manager and lone officer.

“Employers must pay their workers all of their hard-earned wages for all of the hours they have worked,” said Lesbia Rodriguez, Miami’s Wage and Hour Division’s acting district director. “Other employers should use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices.”

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.