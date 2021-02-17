Company where I-beam killed a Miami-Dade man Thursday got a $13,000 OSHA fine in 2019

Thursday’s death of Miami Gardens resident Juan Ayala under an I-beam brought the Broward Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Labor OSHA investigators to steel-and-concrete contractor Steel Fabricators.

Steel Fabricators saw the Occupational Health and Safety Administration as recently as 2019, when the agency proposed fines of $20,457 for three violations related to scaffolding. OSHA records say Steel Fabricators negotiated an informal settlement and paid $13,299.

That set of violations, what appears to be Steel Fabricators’ only OSHA fines incurred in the last 10 years, occurred at a Fort Lauderdale job site at 555 S. Andrews Ave. Thursday’s accident happened at the company’s home facility, 721 E. Prospect Rd. in Oakland Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ayala, 58, was welding an I-beam when “it somehow became dislodged and fell on top” of him. Ayala died in the business.

Steel Fabricators’ website says it’s been in business since 1962. State records say it registered with Florida as a corporation in 1998.