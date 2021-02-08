Judge rejects motion to dismiss a suit over a South Beach Publix worker’s COVID death

Gerardo Gutierrez Michael Levine, family attorney

Publix tried to get a lawsuit by the family of a Miami Beach store employee who died of COVID-19 dismissed by arguing that it was a worker’s compensation matter.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Carlos Lopez slapped down that contention Friday. Lopez denied Publix’s motion to dismiss the suit filed in November by Ariane Gutierrez, one of the late Gerardo Gutierrez’s four children.

Publix’s lawyers have until Feb. 25 to file a response to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says one of Gutierrez’s deli department co-workers at the Sunset Harbour Publix, 1920 West Ave., began showing signs of COVID infection on March 27 and 28. Publix wasn’t allowing its deli workers to wear masks at that time and the proximity of co-workers made social distancing impossible. The worker wasn’t sent home. After she tested positive for COVID, Gutierrez was sent home on April 2 to self-quarantine.

The 70-year-old tested positive on April 6 and received last rites on April 28.

Publix’s argument for dismissal and the rebuttal

The motion to dismiss by Tampa attorney Robert Grace of Bleakley Bavol Denman & Grace on Publix’s behalf argued, “It is axiomatic that the exclusive remedy for an employee injured in the course and scope of his or her employment is through workers’ compensation.”

The only way to escape this, the motion said, was if Publix knew its action “was virtually certain to result in injury or death to the employee;” Gerardo Gutierrez didn’t know the risks of working because they weren’t obvious; and Publix hid the danger from Gutierrez.

And, Publix’s motion says, the lawsuit fails in each regard.

Miami attorney Michael Levine of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain replied that, in Florida, “the workers’ compensation scheme is the exclusive remedy in place of all other liability where an employee’s death results from an “accident.””

By Florida legal definition, Levine wrote, that means Gutierrez’s death would have to be “an unexpected or unusual event or result that happens suddenly.” Not only wasn’t it any of the above, Levine wrote, the situation all but guaranteed Gutierrez would get infected.

Levine points out the lawsuit alleges Publix knew or should have known how lethal COVID-19 could be, especially for older workers, had been warned about the dangers of the working conditions and knew an employee was showing COVID-19 symptoms at work.

Lopez apparently found more merit in Levine’s argument.