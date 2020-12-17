A Florida electrical contractor underpaid workers by $173,000, Department of Labor says

A Central Florida electrical contractor owed $173,581 in back pay after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found it violated federal overtime pay laws, Labor announced Tuesday.

Galaxy Home Solutions ponied up that cash to 89 workers, an average of $1,950.35 per employee.

Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said the company, run by president Steven Munz, paid electrical installation crews piece-rate — pay by the job — even when employees worked more than 40 hours per week.

“Unless a specific exemption applies, the [Fair Labor Standards Act] requires employers to pay workers time and one-half their regular rates of pay for hours they work beyond 40 in a workweek,” Labor said, “whether they are paid by the hour, on a salary, by the piece, or by other methods.”

The company didn’t return a Wednesday phone call from the Miami Herald.

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

