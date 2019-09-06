Florida law firm hires a hospitality industry pioneer

The offices of Greenspoon Marder, a law firm with 240 attorneys on staff working across 26 states.

A hospitality industry pioneer joined a business and real estate law firm hiring key local players since last year.

Greenspoon Marder announced that Craig M. Nash will join the practice’s Of Counsel team for Corporate Real Estate Timeshare & Resort. Nash agreed to represent the firm in its timeshare industry relations and act as a board representative to the American Resort Development Association.

Nash’s hiring reflects the firm’s growth. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined the team last year. And associate Dana Somerstein moved up as partner in February.

Prior to Greenspoon Marder, Nash led Interval Leisure Group as its chairman, president and chief executive officer. Under his tenure, ILG acquired the timeshare business of Hyatt in 2014 and then that of Starwood in 2015. Marriott Vacations Worldwide acquired ILG for $4.6 billion last year. The merger created the largest timeshare vacation luxury brand, according to the release.

Nash, 66, started his career in private practice in 1978, focusing on the timeshare industry. He then transitioned to Interval International as legislative counsel and a lobbyist in 1982. He became General Counsel and later president of the company in 1989.

Greenspoon Marder opened in 1981 and has 240 attorneys on staff working across 26 states. The firm reported $152.5 million in revenue last year, up from $100 million in revenue in 2015. Gerard Greenspoon and Michael Marder told the Miami Herald in June that they continued to search for seasoned practitioners to enhance their services.