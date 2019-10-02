She booked a Royal Caribbean cruise with a fake card, cops say. It wasn’t the first time

This photo taken Feb. 2, 2013 shows the Royal Caribbean cruise lines Navigator of the Seas pulls out of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP File

Melvia Mack paid for her three-night cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas in full before leaving on Friday.

The problem: Police say she used a counterfeit credit card that was “re-encoded and re-embossed” with her name on it.

Mack, 46, of Miramar, was arrested Monday and charged with credit card forgery, using a fraudulent credit card, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Police say Mack also used a fake credit card for an on-board credit on a previous cruise.

Melvia Mack Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Royal Caribbean notified port officials after noticing “the suspicious activity.”

Mack was detained on the ship, as investigators determined that the card used was a Walmart Valued Customer card that was manipulated to have her name on it, a detective wrote in the report.

A further search revealed that Mack had sailed on the same ship in May and had charged $1,000 on a Discover card for on board credit. It turned out to also be a fake card, police said. Someone who was traveling with her charged an additional $1,500 to that same card.

Mack was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $20,000 bond.