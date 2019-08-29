Is your cruise affected by Dorian? Ships are steering clear of storm’s path

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida, South Florida-based cruise companies are making changes to Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are all re-routing ships to steer clear of Dorian’s path. Hurricane Dorian is projected to make landfall on Labor Day in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Carnival Cruise Line is diverting four of its ships. The Aug. 24 sailing on Carnival Breeze will skip its San Juan, Puerto Rico, stop; the Aug. 27 sailing on Carnival Sunrise will switch the order of its visits to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, San Juan and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; the Aug. 25 sailing on Carnival Magic will go to Amber Cove instead of Nassau, Bahamas; and the Aug. 31 sailing on Carnival Sensation will switch the order of its visits to Nassau, Grand Turk, and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday that it is closing its private island in the Bahamas, Coco Cay, ahead of Dorian’s arrival. The company expects the island to re-open on Sep. 4, 2019. The company spent $250 million to renovate the island earlier this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our CocoCay Team is made up of over 400 Bahamian locals on the island and it’s important that they evacuate to care for their families and secure their homes, as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement. Passengers who purchased tickets to attractions at the island will be refunded.

Six trips on four of Royal Caribbean’s ships have itinerary changes so far. The Navigator of the Seas sailings from Miami on Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, Mariner of the Seas sailings sailing from Port Canaveral in Orlando on Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, Empress and Symphony of the Seas sailings from Miami on Aug. 24 will diver to avoid their scheduled stops in Coco Cay.

The company expects it will provide updates on Thursday for itineraries on Harmony of the Seas sailings from Port Canaveral on Aug. 25 and Sep. 1 and Symphony of the Seas sailing from Miami on Aug. 31. Check the Royal Caribbean website for updates.

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled stops to its private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, for Norwegian Sky from Miami on Aug. 30 and Norwegian Sun from Port Canaveral on Aug. 31.

MSC Cruises does not have any itinerary changes announced yet. Check the MSC Cruises website for updates.

South Florida airports remain largely cancel-free. Miami International Airport does not have any Dorian-related cancellations Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has just one cancellation: an 11 a.m. Southwest Airlines flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.