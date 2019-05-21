Carnival passenger rescued after plunging off 10th floor deck during cruise, company says

Carnival Fascination rescued a man on Saturday, May 18 after he jumped from Deck 10 into the water while the ship was at sea, the company said. Miami Herald File

A passenger aboard the Carnival Fascination cruise ship plunged overboard off of Deck 10 on Saturday, May 18, while the ship was at sea, Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement Tuesday.

The captain turned the ship around and deployed a life boat to rescue the man. Video footage from the rescue surfaced on Facebook over the weekend.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The video, posted on Cruceros Puerto Rico’s Facebook page, shows the man bobbing in the ocean and the rescue.

Passengers are heard crying out, “There is a person! Oh, my God!” “He’s swimming to that boat. He’s in trouble, though.”

Then someone asks and answers their own question, “What happened? He jumped off.”

When the man appears to be within rescue, passengers erupt in cheers. “Whoo! Whoo!” followed by a round of applause as rescue crews approach the man in the waves.

Carnival reported Saturday that the man was in good condition after the rescue.

The ship returned to its home port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday after a seven-day cruise. The company did not respond to questions about whether it would take action against the passenger.

In January, Royal Caribbean International banned a passenger who intentionally jumped from Deck 10 of one of its cruise ships.

Overboard incidents on cruise ships are dangerous, but rare. In 2018, the 23 people who went overboard represented less than .000085% of the 27 million-plus people who took a cruise. But only three of those people were rescued alive, according to news reports.





Also on Saturday, the Carnival Paradise cruise ship rescued the operator of a small boat that was sinking off of Cozumel, Mexico, while on its way back to its home port of Tampa, Florida, the company reported.