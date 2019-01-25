Tourism & Cruises

Coast Guard suspends search for Royal Caribbean crew member who went overboard

By Howard Cohen

January 25, 2019 09:38 AM

Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas enters the port in Key West in 2011.
The search for a missing Royal Caribbean Majesety of the Seas’ crew member is over.

On Friday morning, the Coast Guard announced it had suspended it search at about 7:20 a.m.

The 26-year-old crew member went overboard early Thursday morning at about 2:40 a.m., about 37 miles east of Hillsboro Inlet.

The Coast Guard, whose members are working without pay during the government shutdown, immediately sent out the Cutter Paul Clark, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter out of Miami and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, also out of Miami, to try and find the missing crew member.

Abandoning the search wasn’t easy.

“We’ve been in contact with the crew member’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them,” said Cmdr. Jason Aleksak, Sector Miami chief of response, in a release. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

Crews searched for approximately 24 hours covering 1,388 square miles..

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Howard Cohen

