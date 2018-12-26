Michelle Phillips attends the Hospitality Employees Advancement and Training program graduation.

Michelle Philips receives her diploma from Chef Donovan Campbell during graduation ceremonies at the Overtown Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Phillips is one of ten graduates of the first class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Members of the first class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center (from L-R) Frank Montavo, Shaquille Mosley, Michelle Phillips, Kamesha Rodney and Ernest Taylor clap for their instructor, Chef Donovan Campbell, during graduation ceremonies at the Overtown Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 with their diplomas in hand. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
The first class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center stands on stage during graduation ceremonies at the Overtown Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 with their diplomas in hand. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Michelle Philips bows her head in prayer at the beginning of the graduation ceremony for her class at the Overtown Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Phillips is one of ten graduates of the first class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Zachery Banks, Dana Burse, Germanie Charles, Dorothina Hamilton, Dianne King, Frank Montalvo, Shaquille Mosley, Michelle Phillips, Kamesha Rodney and Ernest Taylor form the first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center stand on stage during graduation ceremonies at the Overtown Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 with their diplomas in hand. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
The first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center along with instructor Chef Donovan Campbell (Top, center), stand on the steps of the Overtown Performing Arts Center after their graduation ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com