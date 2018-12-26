Michelle Phillips attends the Hospitality Employees Advancement and Training program.

Students (from L-R) Michelle Phillips, Dorothina Hamilton, Shaquille Mosley, Zachery Banks, Ernest Taylor and Dana Burse, do prep work in the kitchen of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. During the 8-week course the students not only learned culinary skills, but how to work with others. The small graduating class of ten also became friends.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Culinary student, Michelle Phillips, looks on as fellow student, Dorothina Hamilton gets advice from Chef Donovan Campbell on her pasta sauce. The first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center was completing a final day in the center’s kitchen working on perfecting pasta and sauces on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Michelle Phillips removes the stem of a tomato before making pasta sauce on one of the last days of class at the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Chef Donovan Campbell works with culinary students, Dianne King and Dorothina Hamilton, in the kitchen on one of the last days of class for the first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Chef Donovan Campbell talks to the first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center, before they do a final day in the center’s kitchen working on perfecting pasta and sauces on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Culinary students (From L-R) Michelle Phillips, Dana Burse, Dorothina Hamilton, Ernest Taylor and Shaquille Mosley all share a laugh before class begins on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center in Overtown. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Culinary students, Michelle Phillips and Dana Burse, share a laugh before class begins on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center in Overtown. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Dana Burse gives a hand to fellow culinary student Michelle Phillips during one of the final kitchen classes before graduation at the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Culinary student Dorothina Hamilton blends a tomato sauce under the watchful eye of instructor Chef Donovan Campbell. The first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center worked one final day in the center’s kitchen before graduation, working on perfecting pasta and sauces Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
The first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training center does a final day in the center’s kitchen working on perfecting pasta and sauces on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Donovan Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com
Chef Donovan Campbell signals his approval and delight to culinary student Michelle Phillips on the penne pasta dish she served to him as fellow student, Dorothina Hamilton looks on. The first graduating class of the Hospitality Education Advancement Training Center completed a final day in the center’s kitchen working on perfecting pasta and sauces on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The 8-week program, led by Chef Campbell, is for people primarily from Overtown to advance their careers. Hotels in Miami Beach are funding the center, and it is free for participants.
Emily Michot
emichot@miamiherald.com