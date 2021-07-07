Firm recommends that Vicksburg improve its water system

A Mississippi city should spend $18.6 million over 10 years to improve its water system, an engineering firm says.

Employees of Texas-based Trilogy Engineering recently presented a draft report to Vicksburg leaders, the Vicksburg Post reported.

The Vicksburg plant has a capacity of treating up to 16 million gallons (6,0567 kiloliters) of water per day, said David Peters, senior project manager for Trilogy. He said Vicksburg has an adequate groundwater supply.

“You have 17 wells; on a typical day they only use five of those 17 wells at any one time,” Peters said.

He said the recommendations to improve the system’s efficiency and ability to operate at maximum capacity included upgrading about 81,000 feet (24,689 meters) of pipe.

Among the priorities are adding parallel pipelines between the clarifiers and filters at the water treatment plan, deepening the clear well suction pipelines, installing a new elevated storage tank, installing fire hydrants and setting service line connectors. Another recommendation is a geographic information system survey of the water system.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the geographic information system to monitor waterlines should be a priority.

“It’s been needed for years," Flaggs said. “It makes sense to know where your leak is and it allows you to isolate our pipes based on the link. What it will do is reduce the amount of downtime.”

Another priority is locating missing revenue from the water system, Flaggs said. Peters said Vicksburg is only billing for 70% of the water it is producing.

Trilogy has a Jackson office. Vicksburg officials hired the firm to evaluate the city's water system after an ice storm in February caused problems. Jackson is among the other Mississippi cities that had significant water system problems during the cold snap.