Technology Mayor Francis X. Suarez in talks with Elon Musk to bring an underground tunnel to MIami January 20, 2021 09:42 AM

Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez discusses the potential for an underground tunnel to be built in Miami by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, after a press conference outside Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, Florida, on Jan. 19, 2021.