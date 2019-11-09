FBI: Cybercrimes on the rise

FBI agents in Oregon say the number of computer-related crimes has soared in the state, with losses surpassing $24 million this year alone.

Most of the money has been stolen by organized crime groups targeting individuals and employees of organizations with access to a lot of money. They trick victims into making wire transfers to bank accounts controlled by the criminals.

The FBI said Friday that in 2018, $12.4 million was stolen from victims in Oregon using this so-called business email compromise. From January through Sept. 30 of 2019, losses totaled around $12 million, on track to exceed last year. Other cybercrimes include romance scams and extortion.

The Portland school district was targeted recently, with almost $3 million lost but recovered because of quick reporting and action.