Colorado digital ID just weeks away, governor says

Coloradans will soon be able to use digital IDs on their smartphones in their dealings with state agencies.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that residents can create the ID by scanning their driver's license into an app called myColorado .

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Colorado Politics reports the system goes into effect Dec. 1.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Polis says it's more secure than carrying around plastic identification in an age where many are using digital wallets to pay for goods and services.

He says the ID may be used as driver's licenses next year. They can't be used — yet — for police purposes or at airport security screenings.

Several U.S. states are considering or developing digital IDs, including Iowa, Idaho, Maryland and Wyoming.