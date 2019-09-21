In rural Georgia, access to broadband worse than data showed

A mapping program is finding that rural broadband access in Georgia is worse than federal officials first thought.

Lawmakers are trying to find ways of bringing more broadband service to rural areas — and they need to know the extent of the problem.

However, WABE Radio reports that lawmakers have only had inaccurate maps from the Federal Communications Commission.

Deana Perry, who runs the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' rural broadband program, told lawmakers that the FCC maps used census blocks. If one person had broadband in a block, the whole block was classified as served.

Now, a new state mapping program using different methodology is finding that there are vastly more under-served areas in Georgia than the federal maps showed.