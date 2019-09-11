State computer glitch in Ohio impedes government business

Thousands of state government workers in Ohio are without reliable phone, email and internet service as a result of a computer disruption.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services told The Dayton Daily News experts were working to address the issue Wednesday.

The unspecified problem was affecting state web sites, causing phones to roll directly to voicemail and preventing public access to state information and data.

Multiple state departments, boards and commissions were impacted, including health, prisons, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the General Assembly and the offices of statewide elected officials.