Police: Sprinklers flood cellblock at police department

The Associated Press

This Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, booking photo provided by the Concord Police Department shows 28-year-old Matthew Miller, of Wilmot, N.H., in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire authorities say Miller, facing a drunken driving charge, destroyed a fire sprinkler at a police department in Concord, setting off other sprinklers that flooded jail cells and damaged the computer system. (Concord Police Department via AP)
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire authorities say a man facing a drunken driving charge destroyed a fire sprinkler at a police department, setting off other sprinklers that flooded jail cells and damaged the computer system.

Police in Concord said over 6 inches (.15 meters) of water filled the area Tuesday morning. The booking area was out of service for several hours.

Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Miller, of Wilmot, New Hampshire, with interference with a fire alarm and criminal mischief, in addition to the drunken driving charge. He was held without bail.

Miller faced arraignment Tuesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

