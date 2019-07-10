Hawaii firefighters battle brush fire after Army drone crash

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire after an Army drone crashed in the mountains near an Army base.

Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said Wednesday a Honolulu Fire Department helicopter was dropping water on the site in Central Oahu.

The Army says a RQ-7 Shadow Tactical unmanned aircraft system operated by the 25th Infantry Division crashed at about 3:30 p.m.

Division spokesman Master Sgt. Andrew Porch says drone crashed in the Waianae mountains near Schofield Barracks, which is about an hour's drive north of Honolulu.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Porch says efforts are underway to survey the site.