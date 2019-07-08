New US defense systems could replace Hawaii-based SBX system

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says a sea-based radar system may be removed from its home port in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that defense officials say the $2 billion Sea-Based X-Band Radar is expected to be supplemented by new land-based sensors.

Officials say the "golf ball" SBX system has operating gaps while traveling to and from the area of Midway Atoll that will be filled by the new sensor systems.

The SBX spent more than a year at sea before returning to Pearl Harbor's Ford Island May 31.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new systems include the $1 billion Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii, which is expected to be operational in 2023.

Officials say the implementation of new systems could mean parking the SBX in place or moving its radar ashore and transferring funds elsewhere.