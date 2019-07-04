Louisiana council member arrested on traffic charges

Police in Shreveport have arrested a City Council member on charges of drunken driving and texting while driving.

KTBS-TV reports that jail records show 41-year-old LeVette Fuller was arrested near her home about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

She was released on her own recognizance. The TV station reports that a man who answered the door at her home said she was unavailable for comment.

A police report says the woman told an officer she was driving too fast around a curve while texting and hit a parked car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officer wrote that Fuller and her car smelled like alcohol. He found the vehicle in a road without its lights on.

Fuller was elected to the Shreveport City Council last year. She didn't immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.