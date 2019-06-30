Local agencies are trying to prevent ransomware attacks

It's called a ransomware attack — a computer hacker breaks into a system, steals the data inside and then offers to give it back for a price. But it's not just people and businesses that are getting hit. The trendy new targets are city halls, school boards and police departments throughout the country.

Danville and Pittsylvania County officials, fearing such an attack could strike locally, say they do what they can to prevent it.

"The city takes the threat of cybercrime extremely serious and we have numerous measures in place to mitigate this risk," said Inez Rodenburg, director of information technology with the city of Danville.

Rodenburg, however, would not reveal what the city does to reduce the likelihood of a malware attack.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Unfortunately the city is unable to disclose any internal policies, strategies or practices as it relates to cybersecurity as this would target the city and put us at risk," she said.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, that shuts down access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security website. It can spread via phishing emails or unknowingly visiting an infected website.

The New York Times reported June 19 that ransomware attacks against governments and companies have become more common. Hackers use them as a way to extort money from public and private entities.

For example, city leaders in Riviera Beach, Florida, voted ... to pay a ransom of nearly $600,000 to hackers who froze its computer systems, The New York Times reported.

Scott Budd, IT director for Pittsylvania County, said there are a number of common ways hackers will try to attack computer networks.

One method, known as social engineering, involves a hacker calling a government or company employee and pretending to be someone else — such as an IT staff member — to get sensitive information.

If the hacker can't break through a firewall, they may try dropping a thumb drive on the ground or in a parking lot where an employee can pick it up and plug it into their computer, unwittingly delivering the malware and spreading it throughout the system, Budd said.

"They could wreak havoc and lock everything or steal sensitive data," he said.

Other risks for entities include someone clicking on infected internet links; lack or delay of patching with software and operating systems; insufficient back-up procedures; and an insufficient disaster recovery plan, Rodenburg said.

Users installing and running software applications that have not been vetted by the IT department; inadequate spam filtering or lack of policies for blocking access to known malicious IP addresses or at-risk locations; and outdated hardware and software can also leave a system vulnerable.

Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said hackers try to compromise the county's system frequently.

"We have attempts all the time," he said.

As for paying ransom to hackers, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said it's hard to say what the city would do if hit with ransomware.

"We can't say for sure what we would or wouldn't do," Larking said. "There's too much of a variety of circumstances, but my inclination is I would avoid paying the ransom as much as possible."

Paying it, he noted, would only encourage the hackers to commit more of the same crimes.

The city constantly updates its anti-virus software and has trained its employees who use email to know what to look for when it comes to suspicious communications.

"We take it very seriously," he said. "We don't think we're too small of a target. We're doing as much as we can to be vigilant about it."

Budd said the county has hired companies to come in and do "penetration testing" to test out its network's security.

"We do what we can," Budd said. "It's a never-ending process."