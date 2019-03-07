Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Elizabeth OuYang, coordinator of New York Counts 2020, speaks during a news conference outside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Several lawsuits across the country have been filed challenging the citizenship question on the 2020 census. As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether the Trump administration can ask people if they are citizens on the upcoming Census, the Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo