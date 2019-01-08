Gov.-elect taps running mate to head InnovateOhio office

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine says a new office overseeing technology-related improvements will be headed by the state's incoming lieutenant governor.
DeWine said Tuesday that current Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) will head the InnovateOhio office and lead workforce development efforts as part of his new role as lieutenant governor.
The Republican running mates said during the 2018 campaign that they planned to transform state government into a more effective and efficient leader in technology to improve customer service and save tax dollars. DeWine, currently Ohio's attorney general, said then that both he and Husted had made the use of technology to improve services a top priority.
Lawmakers in December created InnovateOhio within the governor's office. The governor has the power to hire staff and set duties for the office.
