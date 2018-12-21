NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - This combination of 2018 photos shows Reps.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in Washington. On Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that three Muslim congresswomen refused to sign the oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution, are untrue. Representatives for both Omar and Tlaib described those claims as “categorically false.” The two became the first and only Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo