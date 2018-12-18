Settlement requires ‘anti-hate training’ for internet troll

Taylor Dumpson, who was the first black woman to serve as student government president at American University and who has been the target of racist trolls, poses for a photo on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Her location is not included in this caption for her safety. Evan James McCarty, who harassed Dumpson on social media, agreed on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, to a court settlement requiring him to get "anti-hate training" and apologize and publicly renounce white supremacy. (AP Photo) AP