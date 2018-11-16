North Korea deports American even as it boasts of new weapon

FILE - In this March 12, 2014, file photo, a North Korean soldier, center top, looks at the southern side as three South Korean soldiers guard at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea. North Korea said Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, that it will deport an American citizen it detained for illegally entering the country recently, as the country’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of a newly developed high-tech weapon in an apparent bid to employ pressure on Washington and Seoul. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo