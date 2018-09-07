Louisiana elections chief pushes back on contract protest

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is defending the process that chose the winning bidder for a lucrative contract to replace Louisiana's years-old voting machines.
Ardoin filed his formal response Friday to a protest of the contract award that losing bidder Election Systems and Software lodged with the state's procurement office.
In his three-page letter, the Republican secretary of state said his office at all times acted in Louisiana's best interest, seeking to find top-notch, cost-effective voting technology.
Dominion Voting Systems was the winning vendor. But contract negotiations with Dominion to replace 10,000 early voting and Election Day machines are stalled while the protest is under review.
Election Systems and Software said the process used to choose Dominion was mishandled by Ardoin, his office and the team that evaluated the bids.
