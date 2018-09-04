State expects voter records to be fixed before the primary

Rhode Island officials say voter records affected by a software glitch will be fixed before the statewide primary election.
Joseph Graziano, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office, said Tuesday that officials expect all affected records to be fixed in the central voter registration system before Sept. 12.
WPRI-TV reported Friday that about 5,000 voter registrations were processed incorrectly by Kansas-based NIC Inc., which runs the official state website. The glitch affected drivers who updated their voter information while renewing their licenses online.
Many communities worked over the weekend to update records.
Graziano says although the records will be fixed, no one should ever be turned away from the polls. He says eligible voters can request a provisional ballot if their information cannot be found on voter lists.
