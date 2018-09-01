Second vendor wants Louisiana voting machine contract redo

FILE - in this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Kirk Redmann of New Orleans gives a thumbs up after casting his ballot at St. Dominic’s School, on Election Day. Another losing bidder for Louisiana’s voting machine replacement work is calling for a new selection process and cancellation of the current contract award. Hart InterCivic sent a letter to the state supporting the protest filed by a second vendor spurned for the contract. Hart said the evaluation was “flawed and lacked the fundamental transparency that Louisiana voters deserve.” Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo