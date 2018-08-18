Police focus on the pros, cons of body cameras

Central Bucks Regional police officer Michael Frugoli demonstrates how the body cam is attached to his uniform. The department is one of seven Bucks County law enforcement agencies taking part in a pilot program to test out police-worn body cameras. Central Bucks Regional police Cpl. Cliff Horn says that when everyone involved in a police response call knows that tape is running, it tends to de-escalate situations pretty quickly. Bucks County Courier Times via AP Art Gentile