Prohibited emails to telescope case judge prompts notice

A Hawaii Supreme Court justice weighing the fate of a controversial giant telescope says a member of the state board that approved the project improperly contacted him.
Justice Michael Wilson filed a notice saying he didn't read emails he received from Sam Gon. The notice reminds parties in the Thirty Meter Telescope case that communicating with justices is prohibited.
Gon says his email thanked Wilson for participating in an unrelated event. Gon asked if Wilson wanted to know his thoughts on the telescope case. Gon says he forgot such communications weren't allowed and apologized in another email.
Gon was one of the Board of Land and Natural Resources members who voted to grant the project a construction permit.
The court is considering an appeal of the permit decision.
Comments