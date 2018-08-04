The Latest: Reporter injured covering Portland protests

FILE--In this June 30, 2018, file photo, Joey Gibson, left, leader of Patriot Prayer, heads the group’s rally in Portland, Ore. Portland is bracing for what could be another round of violent clashes Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, between a right-wing group holding a rally here and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters who have pledged to keep Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups out of this ultra-liberal city. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, file) Mark Graves AP