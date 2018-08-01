The Latest: Senate rejects new money for election security

RAND Corporation Senior Behavioral Scientist Todd Helmus; from left, New Knowledge Director of Research Renee DiResta; Graphika founder and CEO John Kelly; Alliance for Securing Democracy at The German Marshall Fund of the United States Director Laura Rosenberger and Oxford Internet Institute Director Philip Howard, testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations and their use of social media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. As alarms blare about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the Trump administration is facing criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP