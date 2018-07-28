Security experts: Wisconsin voting systems can be hacked

In this June 12, 2018, photo provided by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Julie Routhieaux, administrative specialist for the village of Little Chute, Wis., left, and Patti Seeman, an election inspector, help out with voting at the village hall for a special election in the 1st Senate District. Voting systems in Wisconsin, a key swing state, can be hacked, security experts warn, but local and state officials say not to worry. Wisconsin has seen Russian interference in social media campaigns and attempted hacks of the Democratic Party and government websites. Five election security experts say the state’s voting system is vulnerable to interference, citing, among other things, hacking demonstrations that show even offline voting machines can be breached. (Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism via AP) Coburn Dukehart AP