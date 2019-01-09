City Furniture promotes Andrew Koenig to president of the company

Andrew Koenig has been promoted to president of City Furniture, the Tamarac-based firm that operates 29 City Furniture and Ashley HomeStore showrooms around the state.
Koenig had previously served as vice president and chief operating officer for the company.
His father Keith Koenig, who co-founded the firm 47 years ago and had served as president, will remain as CEO of the company.
“As COO, Andrew’s leadership has been transformational in every aspect of our operations, marketing, merchandising and human resources,” Keith Koenig said in a statement. “His track record for anticipating and realizing the potential of major economic and industry trends has positioned us to continue City Furniture’s significant statewide growth.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
City Furniture is in the midst of a $100 million expansion, most recently opening its first showroom in the Orlando area in November 2018. A 120,000 square-foot superstore, also in Orlando near Mall at Millennia, is currently under construction.
The company employs 1,850 people statewide and is projected to create 400 new jobs throughout South and Central Florida this year.
In December 2017, City Furniture opened its first location near downtown Miami, a 26,000 square-foot showroom at 3635 NE First Ave. that serves craft beers and wine to customers.
A dual City Furniture-Ashley HomeStore showroom is slated to open later in 2019 in Doral.
Comments