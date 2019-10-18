Wynwood’s creative office tower 545Wyn gets its first office tenant

Gensler’s Miami office will relocate in 2021 to the 10-story Wynwood office building 545 Wyn CBRE

An architecture firm is leaving Brickell and moving to Wynwood — into a building the firm itself designed itself.

The Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay LLC signed the first office tenant for its 10-story 545Wyn, a 325,000 square foot mixed-use building at 545 NW 26th Street.

The tenant, San Francisco-headquartered architecture firm Gensler, designed the “creative office” building, which is expected to be completed by late 2020. The building will have 298,000 square feet of flexible office space, 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 18,000 square feet of shared amenities for all tenants in the building, including conference rooms and a gym. An on site garage will fit 459 cars.

Gensler’s Miami office will relocate from its current location at 801 Brickell Avenue in early 2021.

“Miami is a global destination for international business and travelers, who come here for great food, art and culture. This is reflected by the growing number of current developments and planned projects for the Wynwood Arts District,” said Diana Farmer-Gonzalez, principal and co-managing director of Gensler Miami in a press release.

Matthew Cheezem, managing director with Jones Lang LaSalle, represented Gensler in its negotiations. Cheezem helped secure the 60-plus team a 10-year lease on 13,456 square foot space.

Gensler declined to comment on the price per square foot.

545Wyn is one of several Class A office buildings planned for the neighborhood. Wynwood Annex at 215 NW 24th St. opened this year. It has 60,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail spread across eight floors.

The Gateway at Wynwood, which is under construction, will provide 200,000 square feet of office space and 25,940 square feet of retail at 2916 N. Miami Ave.

Gensler is not the only tenant to leave 801 Brickell Ave. A wealth management firm, Bolton Global Capital, recently signed a lease at the Four Seasons Tower to escape traffic woes in the heart of Brickell.