What’s happening in Broward?

Sun Sentinel: Tri-Rail to hike ticket prices. Most train fares will increase — some soaring 107 percent — on Jan. 1 after a vote by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority on Friday.

Daily Business Review: Fort Lauderdale’s One Financial Plaza just traded for $82 million, at least the fourth trophy office asset Crocker Partners LLC has sold in recent years.

South Florida Business Journal: Pulte Homes acquired the Oak Tree Golf Club for $31 million with plans to redevelop it into homes.