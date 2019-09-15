Sign up for South Florida real estate news, delivered daily to your inbox

If you live in South Florida, you care about real estate.

It’s not just that the real estate industry accounts for 20 percent of the local economy, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or that the Miami Realtors’ Association is the nation’s largest, with more than 50,000 members. Given the high cost of housing, real estate is also highly personal.

Whether you’re focused on your own property values, our ever-changing skyline, the boom in airport warehouses finding office space or the potential impacts of sea-level rise, the Miami Herald’s new RE|source digital newsletter will keep you in the loop.

Beginning Sept. 16, RE|source will deliver the day’s most important real estate news to your inbox, five days a week, courtesy of the Miami Herald’s team of award-winning business journalists. The newsletter is free.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In today’s edition, you’ll find the latest in our Priced out of Paradise series on housing affordability in South Florida, a calendar of top real estate industry events planned for the fall, a plan for artists’ housing and the latest industry news.

Get the jump on the market. Sign up for RE|source Miami at hrld.us/resource.