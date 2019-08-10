Canadian Chase credit card holders just had all their debt cleared

Here’s what happens when you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card When you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card each month, you'll rack up plenty of interest charges. It adds up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When you pay only the minimum balance on your credit card each month, you'll rack up plenty of interest charges. It adds up.

If you have a Canadian credit card from JPMorgan Chase, you may be in for a treat.

The bank announced this week that it would clear all remaining debt for cardholders as it closes accounts in Canada, CBC reported. JPMorgan pulled out of Canada on March 15, 2018, after operating in the country for 13 years, stopping customers from incurring new charges but still collecting payment on remaining balances.

“A further business decision was made earlier this year to forgive all outstanding balances in order to complete the exit,” Chase spokeswoman Maria Martinez told The New York Times. Martinez said the company “felt it was a better decision for all parties.”

Those who held the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and Marriott Premier Rewards Visa, Chase’s two Canadian credit cards, had their debt cleared, CBC reported. It is unclear how much total debt was erased or the number of customers affected.

“I was sort of over the moon all last night, with a smile on my face,” Ontario resident Douglas Turner told CBC on Thursday. Turner’s $6,157 Amazon Visa bill was turned to $0 by the decision.

Chase’s decision is confusing to some, as other banks have chosen to sell portfolios to other companies as a means of retaining money, such as HSBC, which left the U.S. in 2011. Patrick Sojka, who runs multiple credit card rewards websites, told CBC that debt-forgiveness may be cheaper than continuing to pay taxes and accountants in Florida when collecting the last of the credit card payments.

Either way, Canadian customers aren’t complaining.

“Take it as a gift,” a Chase representative told one customer, and the customer reported the quote on a message board.