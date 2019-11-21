Former exec tied to Odebrecht’s ‘bribery division’ is held after arrest at JFK airport

The arrest of an ex-CEO of a Brazilian petrochemical company who was also a top executive at embattled engineering giant Odebrecht S.A. marks an important test of resolve in a complex international case.

The Justice Department late Wednesday afternoon announced the arrest of Jose Carlos Grubisich, who had once headed the quasi state-owned petrochemical company Braskem S.A.

More recently, Grubisich, 62, had also worked for the Brazilian engineering giant Odebrecht S.A., which had a controlling stake in Braskem, running Odebrecht’s ethanol company ETH Bioenergia.

A collaborative reporting project in June involving partners across the Americas — including the Miami Herald and the McClatchy Washington Bureau, under the umbrella of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — spotlighted Odebrecht’s so-called bribery division.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jose Carlos Grubisich was arrested at New York City’s JFK airport. Associated Press

Company executives, working in near anonymity in Miami, ran a parallel off-books accounting division called the Division of Structured Operations. Via a network of offshore shell companies, the division was used to bribe officials and/or win business in Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere for Odebrecht and Braskem.

Although several Odebrecht employees headed the division at times from Miami, directing transactions through offshore shells, no one had been charged in the United States.

“Anonymous [shell] companies are the getaway car for the criminal and corrupt and any sort of financial misdeed relies on the use of opaque corporate structures to mask the identity of those involved from those who would hold them accountable,” said Clark Gascoigne, deputy director of the Fact Coalition, a group advocating for greater disclosure of true owners of shell companies in the United States and abroad.

The prosecution comes as the House of Representatives in late October passed legislation supported by the Fact Coalition to effectively end anonymous incorporation in the United States. The Senate begins tackling the legislation in December.

The Odebrecht bribery division described in detail in the collaborative project factored into the indictment against Grubisich, which was revealed Wednesday but had actually been under Grand Jury seal since Feb. 27. It covered alleged activities from 2002 to 2012.

The division “effectively functioned as a stand-alone bribe department within Odebrecht,” prosecutors charged.

Clark Gascoigne, deputy director of the Fact Coalition, said anonymous shell corporations are the ‘getaway cars’ of corruption.

The indictment cites a Swiss intermediary, eight unidentified co-conspirators in Brazil and two foreign officials accused of corruption. One is described as an official in the Brazilian legislative branch, the other an executive and director of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.

Together, the indictment alleges, they all “engaged in a massive bribery scheme that resulted in the diversion of approximately $250 million of Braskem’s funds into a secret slush fund” used for bribes flowing through shell companies to win and retain business.

Grubisich was arrested at JFK International Airport and processed in the Eastern District of New York, where Odebrecht and Braskem together in December 2016 reached a record bribery settlement with U.S. prosecutors worth nearly $3.6 million.

While the settlement numbers looked good on paper, it was unclear how the scandal-ridden company could pay up, and until Wednesday nobody tied to Odebrecht faced criminal charges in the United States. Grubisich faces two charges of bribery and one of money laundering.